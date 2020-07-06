It is time again for Wigan Athletic fans to vote on if they approve of Paul Cook as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Paul Cook’s popularity as the Wigan Athletic head coach had dropped. 86% of fans who voted approve of Cook, dropping from 88% last week. This meant that 14% of fans disapprove of him, up from 12% last week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cook. This means he had a net approval rate of +72, down from +76 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Paul Cook and Wigan Athletic results-wise and excluding the news of their points deduction. In their match on Tuesday, they beat fellow strugglers Stoke City 3-0. In the first half, Kieran Dowell put the Latics ahead with a goal from a tight angle. In the second half, Kal Naismith scored a brace to confirm all three points. Unfortunately for Wigan, they lost 3-0 to Brentford at the weekend. They were victim of an amazing performance of Said Benrahma who scored a hat trick to condemn the Latics to defeat. Because of this, Wigan are now 16th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach?