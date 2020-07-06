It is time again for Sheffield Wednesday fans to vote on if they approve of Garry Monk as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Garry Monk’s popularity as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach has stayed the same. 39% of fans who voted approve of Monk, dropping from 43% last week. This meant that 53% of fans disapprove of him, down from 57% last week. 8% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Monk. This means he had a net approval rate of -14, the exact same as the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Garry Monk and Sheffield Wednesday. Last Wednesday, they would lose 3-0 to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion. Charlie Austin opened the scoring for the Baggies with a penalty and a brace from Matheus Pereira condemned the Owls to defeat. On Sunday, they lost again, this time a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City. Rhian Brewster put Wednesday behind in the second half before a penalty from Andre Ayew gave Swansea a comfortable lead. Wednesday did get one back late on thanks to a header from Atdhe Nuhiu. This means that Sheffield Wednesday are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday head coach?