Speaking in his post-match interview following Middlesbrough’s 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, manager Neil Warnock gave an injury update on right-back Djed Spence.

Spence missed Middlesbrough’s recent home fixture against Queens Park Rangers, after he had sustained a leg injury in their previous game against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

The full-back had started against the Tigers but was subbed early on in the second half after a collision forced him off with a dead leg.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has given an update on the youngster, stating that he should be fit and ready for their next test, as Boro take on Millwall away at The Den in midweek.

“There’s not a lot wrong” he said, “He’s got a little bit of blood from a dead leg so I expect him to be available.”

Howson started the game against QPR in the right-back role but wasn’t as effective as Spence has been in his recent outings since the resumption of the season.

Warnock, his players and fans alike will all be glad to see the 19-year old back in contention as the games become more and more important between now and the end of the campaign.

The defeat against the Hoops saw Boro drop into the bottom three, and they are currently four points off the foot of the table. After their trip to Millwall, Warnock’s side take on Bristol City, Reading, Cardiff City and face Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season at Hillsborough.