Up until he was thrust into the action as the only realistic option Leeds United had to cover Kiko Casilla’s eight-game ban, Illan Meslier’s Leeds United ‘career’ included warming the bench and one appearance against Arsenal in the FA Cup. However, now he’s an enforced regular and Phil Hay says that the Whites are making moves to sign him permanently.

They say that necessity is the mother of invention and the football version of that proved to be the case with Meslier. Thrust into a Leeds United side pushing for promotion, the 20-year-old French stopper has proven to be more than capable of filling Casilla’s boots.

He’s featured in six Sky Bet Championship games since having to take up his position between the sticks. There are just two games left of Casilla’s ban but you’d have to say that the cool and collected youngster has this pretty much sewn up.

Such has been the composure that he has shown, Leeds United fans have long been saying that the club should be going in for him. It has been widely said that the West Yorkshire outfit held an option to convert his season-long loan from Lorient to a permanent deal and that the price was in the region of £5million to action this.

Replying to a question from a Leeds United fan on his pre-match post-bag before the Blackburn game, Hay says [July 4. 1:06 pm] about a permanent move for Meslier: “it’s in the pipeline. They want to keep him and they’ve got the option to keep him.”

This should give Leeds United fans the reassurance that they are looking for when it comes to the immediate future of a young stopper who is highly regarded at Elland Road.

