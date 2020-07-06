The Telegraph article, linked above, mentioned the impending arrivals of Dacosta and Hamer with the latter’s arrival announced from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle for a reported €1.5million. Dacosta’s arrival, announced today, from French Ligue 2 side FC Chamois Niort came after his contract ran down.

However, it is a third name that was mentioned in the Coventry Telegraph article that could be the most intriguing of this trio – Samuel Yohou.

Yohou is another player mentioned as interesting Coventry City and on the Sky Blues radar. Yohou is now a free agent, having left Ligue 2 side Paris FC on June with his contract ended. He is also a player once linked with Lees United.

Back in early-May, French source Le10 Sport said that he was part of the plans of “several European teams” but that the main interest in him comes “especially from Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa.” They go on to add that Leeds United are looking “carefully [at] the situation” that would see an available Yohou brought to Elland Road and English football.

Obviously, Coventry’s noted interest in Yohou comes later than that of current Championship leaders Leeds. It also comes in an article from the Coventry Telegraph where two of their three predictions have come true. Time will tell whether Samuel Yohou is set to become a Sky Blues player. Until then, it is a Meat Loaf ‘Two out of Three Ain’t Bad’ for Coventry fans to ponder regarding transfers.

