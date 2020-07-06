West Bromwich Albion have been offered an injury boost after receiving positive news on the situation surrounding Kieran Gibbs as confirmed on their official website.

The left-back was substituted after around half an hour during the Hull City game on Sunday due to a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury and was replaced by Conor Townsend.

The former Arsenal defender has endured a frustrating spell this season due to injury and has made just 15 appearances throughout the campaign.

Following a scan, manager Slaven Bilic gave an update and confirmed that the injury isn’t as bad as was first feared by the medical staff.

“Nick Davies just told me that he did a scan, Kieran, and it’s extremely minimal – basically there’s almost nothing there,” Bilic said.

“He should be back very soon. I’m not talking Wednesday against Derby, but maybe even the next game – that’s how it looks now.”

“That’s the scan, but then you have the other thing – what the player is feeling, but he was quite positive this morning.”

“It’s definitely not a big one, and it looks as though we’ll be in a position to use Kieran again this season.”

Gibbs is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the division on his day but his frustrating spells on the sidelines due to injury have hampered his progress somewhat and it will be a real boost that he could still play a part in the remainder of the season.

West Brom face Derby County at the Hawthorns on Wednesday before games against Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers complete their Championship season.