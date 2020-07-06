Brentford star Said Benrahma has sent a promotion warning to Leeds United and West Brom and insisted they are fully focused on their aim of automatic promotion as reported by Leeds Live.

The Bees won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday as they thumped Wigan Athletic 3-0 but they still find themselves five points adrift of second-placed West Brom as the Baggies beat Hull City 4-2 on Sunday.

Brentford now face Charlton Athletic on Tuesday aiming to once again close the gap on the top two and it would be brave to bet against them doing so with the form they are currently showing.

However, despite Brentford still being an outside bet for an automatic promotion place, their star winger has insisted they won’t be giving up without a fight.

“We are a united team, all together, we all play for each other,” Benrahma said. “The more we play, the more pleasure we take. We are happy to all play for each other. We are all in the project and that is the way to carry on. There is no reason why we can’t go and get something good for Brentford and for us players.”

“It is something big. We have a goal; we have to go and get it. And take pleasure – that is the most important thing. We all try to give our best. We play for the team and we have got to carry on. We have the quality to do that.”

Leeds and West Brom will be fully aware of the devastating form which Brentford are in and know that they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas in the run-in or they face being caught by their nearest promotion challengers.

However, for Brentford to catch either of the current top two they would need to win each of their last five games and hope their rivals lose two of theirs.

Leeds will have taken confidence from a 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers and West Brom now seem to be hitting their stride in the last two games so it still appears a tall order for the Bees to catch them.

