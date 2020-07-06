It is time again for Reading fans to vote on if they approve of Mark Bowen as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that MarkBowen’s popularity as the Reading head coach has dropped. 43% of fans who voted approve of Warburton, dropping from 68% last week. This meant that 42% of fans disapprove of him, up from 33% last week. 14% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bowen. This means he had a net approval rate of +1, down from +35 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Mark Bowen and Reading. On Tuesday night, they were well beaten by promotion-chasing Brentford, with the Royals eventually losing 3-0. They went behind due to Bryan Mbeumo and in the second half the Bees ran riot with goals from Josh Dasilva and Joel Valencia condemning Reading to defeat. On Saturday, Reading bounced back with a resounding 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town. In a stunning performance that will be remembered for a long time, Yakou Meite scored four goals to help them to win. The other goal in the game came from George Puscas. This means that Reading are now 14th in the Sky Bet Championship.

