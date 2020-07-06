It is time again for QPR fans to vote on if they approve of Mark Warburton as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Mark Warburton’s popularity as the QPR head coach has dropped. 64% of fans who voted approve of Warburton, dropping from 89% last week. This meant that 31% of fans disapprove of him, up from 11% last week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Warburton. This means he had a net approval rate of +33, down from +78 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for QPR and Mark Warburton. Last Tuesday, they lost 2-1 to their West London rivals Fulham. They took the lead after just one minute because of a goal from Jordan Hugill. But they couldn’t hold onto the lead and lost the match due to goals from Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie. However, they bounced back with a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Sunday. The only goal of the game came from Hugill after he scored with a superb lob. This means that QPR are now 13th in the Sky Bet Championship. Their next match will be against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Warburton as QPR head coach?