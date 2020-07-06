Coventry City have confirmed on their official club website that French defender Julien Dacosta has signed on a free transfer.

Coventry City have secured their second signing of the summer transfer window. The Sky Blues are preparing for life in the Championship and now, the club have confirmed the addition of a new defender.

French defender Julien Dacosta has signed for the Sky Blues on a free transfer after his release from French side Chamois Niort. He signs for nothing, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.

Upon the announcement, Coventry boss Mark Robins spoke to the club’s official website about Dacosta’s arrival. He said that he is pleased to have brought in Dacosta having monitored him “for some time”. Robins said:

“We’re very pleased to welcome Julien to the Club. He’s a pacy and powerful defender, who also brings attacking attributes to the side. Predominantly a right-back, Julien is versatile and can also play left-back too.

“Julien is a player we’ve been monitoring for some time now and has been linked with other sides as well, so we’re pleased to secure his signature and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Dacosta joins Coventry to take his career out of France for the first time in his career. The defender came through Marseille’s academy before leaving for Chamois Niort in 2017. With the club, he played in 81 games across all competitions, laying on five assists in the process.

Coventry City fans, are you happy with the signing of Dacosta? Have your say in the poll below.

Are you happy with the signing of Dacosta?