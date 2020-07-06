It is time again for Blackburn Rovers fans to vote on if they approve of Tony Mowbray as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Tony Mowbray’s popularity as the Blackburn Rover head coach has dropped. 81% of fans who voted approve of Neil, dropping from 97% last week. This meant that 16% of fans disapprove of him, up from 3% last week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Neil. This means he had a net approval rate of +65, down from +94 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers. Last Tuesday night, they were beaten 2-0 by strugglers Barnsley. They went behind thanks to a goal from Conor Chaplin and that defeat would be confirmed when Jacob Brown scored 15 minutes from the end of the game. Ben Brereton was also sent off in this match. In their match on Saturday, they lost 3-1 to top of the table Leeds United. They went behind early on because of a Patrick Bamford goal and things got worse due to a strike from Kalvin Phillips. Adam Armstrong did get one back for Blackburn but the loss was confirmed when Mateusz Klich restored Leeds’ two-goal advantage.

