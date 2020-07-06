It is time again for Preston North End fans to vote on if they approve of Alex Neil as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Alex Neil’s popularity as the Preston North End head coach has dropped. 58% of fans who voted approve of Neil, dropping from 86% last week. This meant that 26% of fans disapprove of him, up from 14% last week. 16% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Neil. This means he had a net approval rate of +32, down from +70 the previous week.

It has been a poor week for Alex Neil and Preston North End. Last Wednesday, they would lose to fellow play-off chasers Derby County 1-0. The only goal of the game came when Wayne Rooney scored a fantastic free-kick. On Saturday, they held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Huddersfield Town. Preston came closest to winning the game when Patrick Bauer headed wide after a good ball by Josh Harrop. These results mean that Preston are now 10th in the Sky Bet Championship. They will hope to turn things around in their next match against Sheffield Wednesday. This match takes place on Wednesday.

Do you approve or disapprove of Alex Neil as the Preston North End head coach?