According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has held talks with midfielder Ravel Morrison, saying he has a ‘big decision to make’.

Morrison arrived at Middlesbrough in January from Sheffield United, but has only played three times for the Teessiders since.

He was handed his first start under Neil Warnock on Sunday afternoon, but was replaced just after the hour mark in their 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The Boro boss told Morrison that it’s “never too late to change” and revealed that he’d discussed ‘certain things’ with the player last week.

“He has a big decision in his life to make I think in the next six months” he said.

“Somebody with that ability shouldn’t be messing about from club to club should he. When I had [Adel] Taarabt [at QPR] it was a similar situation.

“I don’t think his ability is in question, I think Ravel has got to brush up on other parts because it would be a waste if he couldn’t get a regular place somewhere and display his ability, within a team structure not just as an individual.

“If I can give him an opportunity I will do but Ravel has to do it himself.”

Warnock went on to compare Ravel to Victor Moses, claiming the Nigerian international was an ‘almost player’ for the majority of the time he worked with the 71-year old manager, but ultimately grabbed the bull by the horns and went on to great things in his career.

“If he can’t see like Victor did and Taarabt did, he ended up having a great season with me and then going abroad and getting good contracts and that’s what Ravel has to do.

“It’s not just about him, it’s about him working with the team and using his ability because it’s a great life being a footballer especially when you have his ability.”