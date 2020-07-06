The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that Peterborough United want to add a new midfielder and striker to their squad this summer, with an announcement over a new goalkeeper expected “soon”.

Peterborough United are likely to be at the centre of a significant battle this summer. Star striker Ivan Toney is set to leave and – as covered here on The72 – a whole host of clubs are said keen.

However, Posh are ensuring they are focused on their own recruitment plans as well. Now, it has emerged that three specific positions are being targeted this summer.

The Peterborough Telegraph says that a new striker is on their list with hotshot Toney heading for the exit door. A new midfielder is also wanted by Peterborough United and a new goalkeeper to provide back-up and competition for Christy Pym is also on Posh’ shopping list.

In fact, a deal for a new goalkeeper is said to be nearing completion, with the report saying the club hope to make an announcement soon.

Should Toney’s departure go through, Posh will only have two out and out strikers available. Mo Eisa and young star Ricky-Jade Jones both play upfront but Siriki Dembele – who has mainly featured on the wing previously – has been used as a striker more recently.

Goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley – the latter of whom as retired – both left Peterborough this summer, leaving Pym as the club’s only goalkeeper.

As for midfielders, the club also need to add a new face or two there. Youngsters Harrison Burrows and Kyle Barker are set to be among the academy players brought into the senior picture but with Louis Reed, Jack Taylor and George Boyd the club’s only senior central/ defensive midfielders, another body will need to be added.

