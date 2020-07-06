It is time again for Millwall fans to vote on if they approve of Gary Rowett as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Gary Rowett’s popularity as the Millwall head coach has stayed the same. 95% of fans who voted approve of Rowett, the same as last week. This meant that 3% of fans disapprove of him, down from 5% last week. 2% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Rowett. This means he had a net approval rate of +92, up from +90 the previous week.

This has been a good week for Millwall and Gary Rowett. In the match last Tuesday against Swansea City, they were able to get a 1-1 draw. Mason Bennett had given Millwall the lead in that game but a Bartosz Bialkowski own goal meant that they were only able to get a point. In their match on Saturday, Millwall got an impressive 1-0 win over their south London rivals Charlton Athletic. The only goal of the game came from Jake Cooper being able to finish off after the initial shot was saved. This means that Millwall are now 8th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gary Rowett as the Millwall head coach?