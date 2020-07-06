According to Les Violets (via Sport Witness), Middlesbrough are targeting a move for Toulouse forward Wesley Said.

Middlesbrough have scored just 40 goals in 40 games so far this season, and are the lowest scorers in the division. The club also have a lack of players in wide areas, with just Marvin Johnson and Hayden Coulson natural wingers, although Patrick Roberts and Ashley Fletcher have been deployed in those positions on occasion.

Wesley Said would aid Boro in this department, and provide competition out wide. He can play on both the left and the right or as a striker, and could be a vital utility man for the Teessiders next season.

The report states that Said has requested to leave Toulouse following their confirmed relegation to Ligue 2. However, it is not yet known whether the French club will allow the 25-year old to depart this summer, although The Hartlepool Mail state that he is ‘likely to leave’.

All will supposedly depend on the fate of Middlesbrough, who are teetering on the verge of relegation to the division below themselves. They currently occupy 22nd in the Championship table with just five games remaining, and their finishing position could be a determining factor in his future.

Since signing for Toulouse on a four-year deal at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Said has played 24 times and scored two goals and registered one assist. He has previously played for Rennes and Dijon and even turned out for France’s under-21s side in 2018.