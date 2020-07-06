Former England international Danny Mills has claimed that Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia can be the replacement for Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds have been linked with Buendia in recent weeks ahead of a possible summer move for the Canaries midfielder.

Norwich are currently bottom of the Premier League table and look destined for an immediate return to the Championship and with Buendia being one of their star performers this season, their relegation could pave the way for his exit from Carrow Road.

Spaniard Pablo Hernandez has been in sparkling form for the Yorkshire giants this season with his incisive passes and quality creativity on the ball often proving too much for Championship defences to handle.

However, Hernandez is 35-years-old and it seems unlikely that he will be able to play regular football week in week out in the top-flight and Mills has suggested that Buendia would be the ideal replacement for Hernandez.

“It looks like he would be brought in to succeed Hernandez,” he said. “How long can Pablo go on for? If they get promoted, can he do it in the Premier League?”

“Buendia would be looking to escape Norwich if they get relegated and he would be a very good replacement for Pablo I think.”

“He has been decent in a struggling side. If you put him in a better side, a team that plays the football that Leeds do I think he would create opportunities. I would suggest he is a mid-to-long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.”

Buendia still has four years remaining on his Norwich City contract and the Premier League side are unlikely to allow him to leave for less than a sizeable fee if they do get relegated.

