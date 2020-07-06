Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed playmaker George Cooper is in his plans for next season, ruling out the chance of a move to Plymouth Argyle.

After a thoroughly successful loan with Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United playmaker George Cooper has been linked with a move to Home Park. Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe said the club would love to sign him permanently – as covered here on The72.

Now, however, Plymouth’s hopes of a permanent deal for Cooper have been dashed. Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Cooper is in his plans for next season. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he added that Plymouth “can’t get anywhere near” Posh’s asking price. He said:

“George will be with us. I rate him as a player, but I felt he had some maturing to do and he has gone away and done that at Plymouth. It was right for him to leave us when he did. but I am happy to have him back.

“I’m sure Plymouth want him, but they can’t get near what we want for him. I have a position in mind for George next season. He has great ability and balance, he can score goals and create them and hopefully, he can kick on with us next season.

“I’ve had a chat with him. I’ve always got on well with him and he’s excited about coming back.”

Cooper featured heavily in a left-wing back/ left midfield role with Plymouth. In the process, he scored three goals and provided an impressive 12 assists in 31 appearances.

Cooper joined Posh in 2018, signing from Crewe Alexandra in the January transfer window. He has scored five goals and laid on two assists in 42 appearances since making the move to London Road.

It will be interesting to see if Posh look to utilize Cooper in a number 10 role or out on the left where he has impressed for Plymouth Argyle.

