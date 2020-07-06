Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a move for Cardiff City man Greg Cunningham, saying there are other issues to attend to first.

Blackburn Rovers brought in Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham on loan in the summer transfer window prior to the start of the 2019/20 campaign. Cunningham featured 10 times for the Latics before a knee ligament injury brought an end to his season.

Cunningham was forced to return to Cardiff in January and is continuing his return to fitness with the Bluebirds. Now, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has opened up about the possibility of a return move for Cunningham.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a permanent move for Cunningham. The Rovers boss said there are other questions to answer before weighing up a new move for Cunningham. He said:

“Greg had a cruciate knee ligament injury, similar to Bradley Dack, and you have to be careful. It was a serious injury, a bad injury. From what I’m hearing he’s back around their training ground.

“He’s not our player so he’s not someone I need to focus on. I’ve got my own players asking me questions before I start thinking about signing other players. They’re all up in the air, questions that we don’t have the answers to.

“We have to get these games done, be as competitive as we can, pick up as many points as we can and see what the future holds. We have to deal with the internal situation first. I’m trying to get through this next few weeks, play these few games, sit down, discuss.”

Cunningham is vastly experienced at Championship level. He has amassed 181 appearances in the second tier over the course of his career. scoring five goals and providing 16 assists. He has spent time with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Preston North End and Blackburn in the Championship.

