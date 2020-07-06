Ipswich Town are set to make a summer swoop for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke according to Football Insider.

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich failed to make the play-offs before the League One season was curtailed and are now set for another campaign in the third tier of English football.

Lambert is a keen admirer of Wyke and is looking to bring him to Portman Road as he aims to build a promotion-winning side ahead of next season.

Wyke is in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and with finances being at an all time low due to the ramifications of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sunderland could look to cash in on the striker to raise much needed funds.

Wyke had made 60 appearances for Sunderland and has scored 11 goals and registered six assists in that time.

He has also had spells at Bradford, Carlisle United, Hartlepool United, AFC Wimbledon and Kettering Town during his career.

Sunderland are looking to make fresh additions to their striking department with Rotherham United’s Jerry Yates on their radar following his impressive loan spell at Swindon Town last season.

The Black Cats are in a similar situation to Ipswich as they also missed out on a play-off place finishing in eighth due to the season being decided on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

Sunderland have already seen some departures since the season was ended prematurely including goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and the North East club will need to bring in quality additions if they are looking to push for promotion next season.

Would Charlie Wyke be a good signing for Ipswich Town?