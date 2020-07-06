Per the Express and Star, Walsall youngster Alfie Bates simply cannot wait to get started on next season after signing after the Saddlers exercised their option on him and the 19-year-old signed a new deal at the club.

Bates moved into first-team reckoning from Walsall’s Under-18 set up at the start of the season just gone. It was a step up in class but also one that he took with open arms as he quickly adjusted to the rigours of first-team football.

In total, Bates featured in 21 games in all competitions for Walsall this past campaign including three FA Cup ties, scoring one goal against Darlington in a First-Round, 1-1 draw.

Commenting on signing the new deal, Bates said:

“I’m very delighted to be staying with the club for another year. I managed to get quite a few games under my belt last season and now I can’t wait to get some more really.”

The young attacking midfielder, who made 13 League Two appearances last term, then went on to say:

“I set myself a target last season to get 25 to 30 games under my belt in my first season and I got near to that target. I’m just ready to really kick on now and just get some more games under my belt.“

Reflecting on last season and how he thought it has prepared him football-wise, Bates added:

“Last season was a big test for me playing all of the games that I did and then coming out of the team, that really did test my mindset and I feel more experienced now having gone through that and I’m more mentally ready for next season.”

Walsall finished in midtable last season, a season curtailed and ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be hoping to kick-on from there next season and Alfie Bates seems up for it.

