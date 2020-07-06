According to a report from the Daily Record, Motherwell have made a “cash offer” for Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang.

Last month, it was reported here on The72 that Motherwell were interested in signing Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang. It was said that Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is a big fan and now, an update on their rumoured pursuit has emerged.

The Daily Record has claimed that Motherwell are eyeing a permanent deal for Lang, with previous reports saying they wanted a loan deal. Wigan Athletic are said to have received a cash offer for Lang and the Scottish Premiership side are waiting on a response from the Latics.

Lang is rumoured to be keen on making the move to Motherwell this summer. The club has the lure of European football having finished in 3rd place during the 2019/20 campaign.

Lang, 21, is a product of Wigan Athletic’s youth academy. He has picked up senior experience out on loan with the likes of Morecambe, Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town.

Lang enjoyed prolific stints with Morecambe (31 appearances, 10 goals) and Oldham (51 appearances, 16 goals and two assist), while his stint with Shrewsbury (22 appearances, three goals and one assist) was less fruitful.

For Wigan Athletic, Lang has appeared five times for the senior side. With the club being thrown into financial uncertainty and Motherwell waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see if Lang makes the move to the Scottish Premiership this summer.

Wigan Athletic fans, would you sell Lang? Or would you like to see him stay at the DW Stadium? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Callum Lang - stay or go?