SPL giants Celtic have put a sensational £40million price tag on striker Odsonne Edouard in what could be a potential transfer blow to Leeds United as reported by Football Insider.

Celtic are valuing their striker at such a high figure in order to warn any potential suitors that they are not looking to sell one of their prized assets this summer.

The hierarchy at the Scottish club believe that keeping Edouard could be the difference between them retaining the SPL title for the tenth time in a row or failing to lift the trophy.

Premier League clubs and Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United have already expressed an interest in trying to sign Edouard but this latest transfer figure may prove too steep for Leeds.

The 22-year-old striker is regarded extremely highly by Celtic and believe that he has fantastic potential and a really bright future ahead of him.

Edouard signed a four-year contract in the summer of 2018 when his initial season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain was converted into a club-record £9million transfer by Celtic.

In 45 appearances last season he scored 27 goals and recorded 19 assists highlighting how important he was to the SPL club as they won their ninth title in a row.

The striker has also made his name on the international stage having scored 11 goals in just six under-21s matches for France.

Leeds will be looking to add striking reinforcements regardless of whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League but they will surely have to be a top-flight club next season to stand any chance of landing the Frenchman.

Would Odsonne Edouard be a good signing for Leeds United?