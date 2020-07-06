West Bromwich Albion recorded an impressive 4-2 victory over Hull City on Sunday and there was one clear standout performer in the contest.

Midfield maestro Matheus Pereira once again produced a sensational performance – one which had the supporters flocking to Twitter to heap praise on their star man.

Pereira registered three assists during the game, which is the second time he has done so this season and his pass for the goal scored by Kamil Grosicki was nothing short of mesmerising.

The Brazilian has now produced 19 assists this campaign in addition to the eight goals he has scored and is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the Championship.

It is of no surprise that in the last two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City that when Pereira has really shown his class that West Brom have ran out comfortable winners in both matches – he simply makes the Baggies tick.

The classy playmaker was at the heart of everything that was good about West Brom against the Tigers and proved once again why it will be an absolute crime if he is not playing Premier League football next season.

The supporters have been in awe of the midfielder on loan from Sporting Lisbon and as Pereira took to Twitter to reveal his pride in the victory and performance, the Baggies supporters pronounced their affection for the Hawthorns favourite.

