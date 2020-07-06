According to Portuguese source Record, Reading, Charlton Atheltic and Ipswich Town are three sides who are showing interest in Portimonense’s Under-23 goalkeeper Gançalo Tabuaço.

After a number of junior clubs, the 19-year-old was snapped up by Portuguese giants Porto where he received a solid foundation and start to his goalkeeping career.

He moved on at the start of July 2016, arriving at Paços de Ferreira and their Under-17s. After two seasons there, he moved to Guimaraes Under-19s before another move at the start of July last year to his current club, Portimonense.

Record stated that all three English outfits “are clubs that have Gonçalo Tabuaço referenced.” This is said to be only ‘interest’ in that the English trio is keeping tabs on him.

The 19-year-old is highly thought of in his native Portugal. Whilst at Guimaraes, he had a €10million release clause in his contract and Record state that he has been recently voted as the best goalkeeper of his 2001 year of birth class.

They also add that he was on the verge of joining Leicester City three years ago, as a 16-year-old. He passed the trial with the Foxes “with distinction, according to Record, but other things came up that “made the transfer impossible.”

As well as Reading, Charlton and Ipswich keeping tabs on him, Record report that the youngster has interest from the domestic market in Portugal and write that his future will be decided in the upcoming weeks.

Should sides like Reading, Charlton and Ipswich be looking abroad for players?