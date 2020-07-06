West Bromwich Albion defender Conor Townsend has sent a warning to promotion rivals Leeds United claiming “we want to win the league” in an interview on their official website.

The Baggies recorded their second straight victory on Sunday with an emphatic 4-2 win over Hull City and are now just one point behind league leaders Leeds United.

Townsend came on as a substitute during the Tigers encounter as defender Kieran Gibbs suffered a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury and the former Scunthorpe United man slotted seamlessly into the defence.

The 27-year-old admitted that their attacking play was impressive but they need to shore things up defensively. “I think we played some great stuff going forward and I think the attacking players really came into their own today.”

“As a defender we would probably like it a bit tighter but at this stage of the season the win is the main thing so we tick this one off and we look towards Wednesday now.”

“I am happy to be back involved. I was disappointed that I wasn’t playing from the restart, but I have just been working hard to make sure I am fit myself when called upon so that I can come into the team and hopefully help,” he continued.

“It is disappointing for Gibbo, I think he has been brilliant since he has been back. He will be disappointed with the injury but it’s a chance for me to try and come in and help the team do what we’re trying to do.”

PULL AWAY

Townsend says that keeping the five point gap to third-placed Brentford was important but that their eyes were fixed on overtaking Leeds at the top of the division and winning the title.

“We are still pushing to try and kick on and pull away. We don’t just want to get promoted, we want to win the league. Leeds won yesterday so it was a task for us to win and keep in touch with them and that is what we have done. Hopefully we can kick on now and go and win all five games.”

