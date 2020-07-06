Gary Rowett has been handed a huge boost. according to London News Online, Mason Bennett will be fit to face Middlesbrough.

Bennett missed Millwall’s Derby victory over Charlton Athletic on Friday night after scoring his first goal for the club in Tuesday’s draw with Swansea City. The game ended on a low note though as the Derby County loanee was forced off at half time. That caused him to miss Friday nights win at The Valley but Millwall boss Gary Rowett is confident that Bennett will be able to play against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

“Mason should be back. I didn’t feel it was worth us risking him without the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to go in there and Bradders has just gone and done three games in six days without as much training as everyone else.

“It would’ve been a real challenge. We’re a little limited in our forward options, which is why we went 5-3-2 to see if we could cause them a little problem.”

Millwall have suffered with injures to attacking players since the season restarted. Aiden O’Brien, who signed a short term deal to finish the season has yet to feature due to injury. Ben Thompson made his return against the Addicks. However, Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson is set to miss a couple of weeks with injury meaning Rowett has had a tough job trying to rotate the likes of 13 goal top scorer Matt Smith, Tom Bradshaw who has started the last three games and Jed Wallace who has scored 10 goals and assisted 10 times in the league this season.