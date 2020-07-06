Lincoln City are ‘close’ to securing a deal for Crewe Alexandra midfielder James Jones, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Jones, who is 24 years old, made 29 appearances for the Railwaymen last season and scored two goals as they were promoted from League Two under David Artell.

However, he looks poised to leave the Cheshire side on a permanent basis for the first time in his career with Lincoln looking to strike a deal for him.

The Imps are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad this summer as Michael Appleton gears up for his first full season in charge at Sincil Bank.

Jones would add more options and depth to their midfield options and could be a decent long-term option for the League One side.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international is a product of the Crewe academy and rose up through the youth ranks of the North-West side. He has gone onto make 185 appearances for their first-team and has scored 21 goals.

His contract at Gresty Road has expired and he has been offered a new one by Artell. However, Lincoln are looking to swoop in and lure him away from the Alex now.

Losing him would be a blow to Crewe, especially as they prepare for life back in the third tier.

Crewe’s loss will be Lincoln’s gain and the Imps are also interested in free agent midfielder Connor Kirby, as covered by The72.



