Millwall’s win at Charlton Athletic on Friday night put them back in the race for the top six. Speaking to London News Online Gary Rowett was asked how many points he thinks his side will need for a top-six place.

The win over the Addicks secured a league double over Lee Bowyer’s side and pushed Millwall back into play-off contention. However, following Cardiff’s 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday, Millwall once again find themselves five points adrift of Neil Harris’ side with five games left.

Rowett admitted that if his side are to get into the top six then they can’t afford for the gap to get any bigger.

“We’re at the point where we can’t really afford the gap to get any bigger. Particularly because some of the teams above us have got slightly better goal differences as well, which we know can swing.

“But it’s probably far more simplistic than that. The simplicity for us is that we’re just going out there to try and win every game.

Rowett admitted that he is making changes towards the end of games to try and win as many as possible to keep the play-off dream alive.

“Even the changes I’m making at the end of games, we’re just trying to throw as many attacking players on as we can to win the game. And if we win the game and other teams don’t then great.

“But we’re still in the race. The players deserve to be in with a chance and there’s going to be so many factors that are going to decide whether that chance is going to turn into an opportunity.

“There are five games left and 15 points to play for – realistically we’ll probably have to take 10-12 points to stand any chance of getting in there.

Millwall host Middlesbrough on Wednesday afternoon, before travelling to Hull City on Saturday.

Can Millwall make the play-offs?