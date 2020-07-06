Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie was a hit on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the second-half of their past campaign.



As the Pilgrims scour the transfer marker for new signings this summer, they should target a move for the Tangerines man.

Hardie, who is valued at £225,000 on Transfermarkt, scored seven goals in 13 games to help Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion to League One.

He only moved to Blackpool last summer from Rangers but struggled to make an impact at Bloomfield Road. He still has a year left on his contract with the Seasiders but it is yet to be known whether he is part of Neil Critchley’s plans.

Plymouth are in need of some reinforcements to their squad to make sure they are competitive next term and Hardie proved last season that he and the Pilgrims are a good fit.

He adds more of a cutting edge to their side and it will be interesting to see how he got on during a full season at Home Park.

Hardie started his career at Rangers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ibrox before making 17 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with two goals as a youngster. He spent time on loan away from the Glasgow side gaining experience on loan at Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.

His move to Blackpool didn’t work out and Plymouth need to hand him an escape route this summer.

Should Plymouth try and get Hardie?