There was much excitement amongst Leeds United fans when they managed to grab powerful Frenchman Jean-Kevin Augustin ahead of the January transfer window closing. After 48 minutes of action, his Leeds United career is at an end according to Phil Hay writing in The Athletic.

Leeds United paid a hefty loan fee to bring Augustin to Elland Road from Red Bull Leipzig after a mare of a loan in France with AS Monaco. He was somewhat of a panic loan for Leeds United who had seen Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal due to lack of game time at Elland Road. The Whites had, first of all, gone all-in for Southampton’s Che Adams but were rebuffed there.

Then Augustin flashed up on the Leeds United radar. Things weren’t going too well for the Frenchman back on native soil with AS Monaco – him being there by way of a loan from Red Bull Leipzig. Leipzig and Monaco are said to have mutually agreed an early termination when the surprise interest came from Leeds.

However, 48 minutes over three substitute performances seems to be it for the young French striker. This is something that Phil Hay writes about in The Athletic. Quoting a source close to Augustin, Hay states the source to have told The Athletic:

“…that after 48 minutes in a Leeds shirt and a struggle to cope with Bielsa’s training, his career here is over. He has no expectation of playing for the club again and does not think Bielsa has any intention of persisting with him.“

Leeds United have sent Augustin back to Leipzig who are now paying his wages up until the Championship season finishes or until the Whites are confirmed as promoted. Once that happens, it is thought that the German outfit will be readying for legal action with Leeds looking to ease out of an £18million obligation to buy him.

Are Leeds United right to swerve Jean-Kevin Augustin deal?