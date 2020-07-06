Barrow have released striker Byron Harrison, as announced by their official club website.

The Bluebirds have published their retained list following their promotion to the Football League, announcing that Matthew Elsdon, Josh Granite, Jonathan Saltmer, Luke Simpson and Mark Waddington are also leaving the club as free agents.

Their website reads: “We would like to place on record our thanks to all of the players who are leaving the club for the part they played in an historic season which saw us win the National League title and seal a return to the Football League. We wish them the best of luck for their next steps in the game.”

Barrow have offered new deals to Connor Brown and Jack Hindle as they gear up for next season in League Two.

Harrison, who is 33 years old, joined the Cumbrian side last summer having had a spell at Holker Street from 2016 to 2018. He was prolific for the club during his first spell, scoring 32 goals in 67 games, however he struggled to find the net last term.

The experienced striker has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date and will have to weigh up his next move this summer.

He has had spells with the likes of Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham Town, Chesterfield, Sutton United and Barnet.

In other Barrow news, they have identified ex-Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder David Dunn as the man to replace Ian Evatt as their manager, as covered by The72.

