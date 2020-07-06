Brentford have released Reece Cole, as announced by their official club website.

The Bees have announced the departure of nine players, with Justin Shaibu, David Titov, Matej Majka, Jonny Mitchell, Nick Tsaroulla, Jaden Brissett, Cole Dasilva and Jayden Onen also leaving the club as free agents.

Brentford B Head Coach Neil MacFarlane told their website: “As a group of players, I have absolutely no complaints with the way that they conducted themselves from the very first moment they stepped foot in the building until the very end. I enjoyed coaching them every single day.”

Cole, who is 22 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with the London side and is leaving the club for the first time in his career. He will have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club.

The midfielder made just once appearance for the Bees’ first-team having spent the majority of the past few years out on loan away from Griffin Park.

He has gained first-team experience on loan in League Two at Newport County, Yeovil Town and Macclesfield Town in the past, as well as a breif spell in non-league at Maidenhead United.

Cole has most recently had a loan stint at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

It will be a shame for him to leave Brentford this summer but he will be hoping his experience from loan spells away will aid his search for a new employer as he gears up for a new chapter.

