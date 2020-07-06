Wigan have fallen foul of administration and have the threat of a 12-point penalty deduction hanging over their heads. That will be actioned at the end of this season, dependant on where they finish it could mean relegation. With fans of other clubs asking whether it could be them next, Luton CEO, Gary Sweet, has reassured them it won’t be per Luton Today.

Writing in his programme notes, Sweet strikes a very positive mood. Commenting on the situation he adds:

“Whatever happens today and the following five games in 18 days, we can justifiably feel proud and dignified about how we’ve gone about our business.”

He goes on to admit that there will be problems up ahead but his reassuring tone continues:

“Whilst business has been very difficult for us over the last four months, Luton Town will not be one of those clubs who will face administration. This is largely thanks to your generosity and support, for which we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Whilst remaining positive, he does state that the situation will change next season if the Hatters do not survive the drop from the Championship. He wrote:

“I can’t underestimate how much more difficult it will be should our fate see us in League One next season, mostly and genuinely due to us having to take on Championship level debt when we’ll need to recover with a fraction of Championship income, all of which has been outside of our control.”

Yet, for now, all thoughts remain isitive and focused on the battle over the next five games to remain in the Sky Bet Championship. On this point, he writes: “But we must remain confident of avoiding that horror for now.”

Before Saturday’s 5-0 home humbling against Reading, Luton were unbeaten over their last six games. They need to respond quickly and with resilience as they face a proper relegation six-pointer with tomorrow’s visit of Barnsley. Win that and they will be on 43 points in a congested bottom of the table where six points separate Luton (40) at the bottom from Stoke City (46) in 18th.

Will Luton Town survive in the Championship relegation battle?