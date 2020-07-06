Bolton Wanderers are poised to sign Eoin Doyle on a three-year deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Bolton. Doyle is three year deal. Good money for the level. Nobody else would match in the end. Big punt. But goals… https://t.co/ISHawS3slf (@reluctantnicko)

The Trotters identified the experienced striker as a top target for this summer and are set to bring him to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, scored 26 goals in all competitions last season to fire Swindon Town to promotion to League One.

Bolton will be hoping he can do the same for them and are expected to see off interest from Swindon, Mansfield Town and Salford City to land his signature.

Their new boss Ian Evatt will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and is expected to be busy over the coming months.

Doyle only signed for Swindon on a permanent basis in January but penned a short-term deal until the end of the past season, meaning he is technically a free agent now and was able to weigh up the best move for him.

The forward has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic.

