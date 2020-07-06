Fulham boss Scott Parker crossed paths with Grant Hall as players together at Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender is now a free agent having left London rivals QPR when his contract expired. Therefore, could the Cottagers hand him another opportunity in the Championship?

Hall, who is 28 years old, had spent five years on the books at QPR after joining them from Spurs. However, he will now have to weigh up his options.

He would be a decent option for Fulham, especially if they are still in the Championship next season. He is a player Parker knows well, is experienced at this level and would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

Hall made 30 appearances for the R’s this term before the season was brought to a halt, chipping in with five goals from defence.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Lewes and Brighton and Hove Albion before Spurs signed him in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the London club but did gain first-team experience out on loan at Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

Hall moved to QPR in 2015 after a successful trial and has been an important player for them in the second tier. He has played 130 games for the Hoops to date but has left now after the club failed to agree terms with him.

Fulham should now move for him now on a free transfer to boost their defence.

