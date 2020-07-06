Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes had a loan spell at Luton Town under Nathan Jones in the 2017/18 season.

Fast forward to now and the ex-England Under-20 international is still on the books at Portman Road. However, the Hatters should try and test the Tractor Boys’ resolve this summer and target a move for him.

Downes, who is 21 years old, made 32 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side last season and would add more energy and enthusiasm into Luton’s midfield options.

He is a player Jones knows well and the Hatters boss signed him two years ago. He helped them gain promotion to League One so as their manager scours the market for reinforcements, could he try and re-sign him?

Jones told the BBC about Downes during his spell there: “He’ll turn into some player and we hope we can be part of that education.”

Luton may well find themselves back in the third tier in the next campaign but Downes would be an ideal long-term option. He is young but has already racked up plenty of first-team experience for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys will be playing in League One again next term and there will be question marks as to whether they would sell Downes, especially to a potential rival. He could still have a massive future in the game and Ipswich need to weigh up what to do with him, assessing what is the best decision financially.

Nevertheless, Jones will be eager to put his own stamp on the Luton squad he left last year to join Stoke City before returning during lockdown. Downes is a player he likes and may well have on his radar.

Luton’s chances of landing Downes, if they wanted to, would heavily depend on whether they can stay up and offer him Championship football.

In other Luton news, Eunan O’Kane will stay at the club next season, as covered by The72.

Will Luton Town stay up?