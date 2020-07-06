Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu is out of contract when his contract at the club expires this summer.

The big forward signed an extension until the end of the current season but faces an uncertain future at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk’s side have a decision to make on whether they want to keep him for the next campaign or let him leave for free.

Nuhiu, who is 30 years old, joined the Owls in 2013 and has since played 270 games for the Championship side, chipping in with 48 goals.

He offers the Yorkshire outfit another dimension in attack and is a great option to substitute on in games.

However, finances could come into play this summer and with the likes of Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox already leaving, Nuhiu could follow them out the exit door after seven years at the club to further slash the wage bill.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Wednesday with plenty of comings and going expected. If Nuhiu does leave, along with other out of contract striker like Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall, they will need numerous attacking reinforcements over the coming months.

Nuhiu has been a good servant to the club and in an ideal world Wednesday would probably opt to keep him for another 12 months. He scored a late consolation against Swansea City yesterday and will be eager for more goals to try and earn a new deal.

Have a go at our Sheffield Wednesday quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

What should SWFC do with Nuhiu?