Birmingham City remain in the hunt for a new manager for next season to replace Pep Clotet. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

Lee Carsley- Their former midfielder and coach has been linked with the vacant position. He has also worked at Brentford, Manchester City and England since retiring from playing in 2011.

Lee Bowyer- He is another ex-Blues midfielder who they could consider. The 43-year-old has done an impressive job as manager of fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic and guided them to promotion last season from League One.

Nigel Clough- The experienced boss has held talks with the Midlands side and is available after recently leaving Burton Albion. He has also managed the likes of Derby County and Sheffield United in the past and will be weighing up his next managerial move.

Lee Johnson- He was sacked by Bristol City on Saturday after their 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City. The former Oldham Athletic and Barnsley boss spent four years at the helm at Ashton Gate. Could Birmingham offer him a swift return to the dugout this summer?

Robbie Fowler- The former Liverpool and Leeds United striker has seen his odds fall in the running over recent days. He has most recently managed in Australia with Brisbane Roar but has made no secret of the fact he wants to get an opportunity in England.

In other Birmingham news, they are being linked with a move for Wolves striker Renat Dadshov, as covered by The72.

Who do you want Birmingham fans?