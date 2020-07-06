Whenever you are a club lower down the football ladder, you run the risk of clubs in higher-tier leagues coming along and cherry-picking your young players. It’s even worse when you find yourself down on your uppers like Wigan are at the moment.

In administration, with a 12-point penalty hanging above them, now they face Premier League side Spurs hovering and ready to make a move for their England youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes that the North London club are set to pounce for the young Latics and “have asked about the duo” with the administrators charged with running the club having “confirmed they have received an official approach for the 18-year-olds.”

Striker Gelhardt is the more experienced of the duo, having made 15 appearances for the Latics in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. has featured on the bench from the opening day of the season, first featuring in a 27-minute substitute appearance against Barnsley on deadline day, August 31.

His debut senior goal for Wigan came the very next game with an 18-minute substitute appearance against Hull City seeing the youngster score in a 2-2 draw away at the KCOM.

Spurs also want to take Gelhardt’s England teammate Weir with them. Weir, who is the son of Everton cult favourite David, is also fancied by Spurs with Nixon stating that the Londoners “want to snap up the pair cheap.”

Both striker Gelhardt and midfielder Weir are England Under-18 internationals and are highly thought of at the DW Stadium. However, the administration Wigan are in has made them commodities and commodities are always there to be traded.

Will Wigan see more than just Tottenham swooping in to exploit their administration?