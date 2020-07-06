According to a report from Coventry Live, Coventry City are interested in Wolves striker Renat Dadashov.

As covered here on The72 last week, reports emerged claiming that Birmingham City could reignite their interest in Wolves striker Renat Dadashov this summer.

Coventry City have been linked with Dadashov as well and now, a new report has provided an insight in the Sky Blues rumoured pursuit of the striker. Coventry Live says that Dadashov is a player of interest for Mark Robins, who could look to add to his attacking ranks this summer.

The Sky Blues will be looking to add to their striking options this summer. Coventry want to find someone to compete with Matty Godden, who starred upfront in the 2019/20 campaign. Godden netted 14 goals in 26 League One games, laying on two assists as well.

Dadashov could be the man Coventry City turn to. The former German youth international – who now represents Azerbaijan – may be moved out on loan again this summer. He spent half of this season on loan with Pacos Ferreira, where he scored one goal and laid on one assist. Since returning, Dadashov has scored two goals in four for Wolves’ Under-23s.

German-born Dadashov spent time in Frankfurt and RB Leipzig’s youth set-ups, enjoying good spells with them both. He scored 14 and provided nine assists with Frankfurt and netted 12 and laid on four assists in 29 for Leipzig’s Under-19s, also scoring 16 in 25 for their Under-17s.

Now, with Dadashov being linked with a Championship loan move, it will be interesting to see if he is able to impress in the second-tier.

Coventry City fans, would you welcome a loan move for Dadashov this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Coventry City news, one of the Sky Blues’ rumoured targets is said to be poised for a loan move next season – find out more here.

Would you welcome a loan move for Dadashov this summer?