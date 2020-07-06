As per a report from the Daily Star, Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy is being watched by Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wigan Athletic’s shock administration has seen an increase transfer speculation surrounding some of the Latics’ star players. Now, it has emerged that the club’s captain is attracting Premier League interest.

A report from the Daily Star has claimed that Wigan skipper Sam Morsy is “being watched” by rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion. Not only is Morsy linked with the top flight, but defender Cedric Kipre and youngster Joe Geldhart are as well.

Morsy is a popular figure at the DW Stadium. He is Paul Cook’s captain and has been a mainstay in the Latics’ side since signing from Chesterfield in 2016. He spent a short spell on loan with Barnsley where he laid on three assists in 14 appearances.

For Wigan, the skipper has played in 159 games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in the process. Morsy is an ever-present figure in defensive midfield, with leadership being one of his finest traits. He has been Wigan’s captain since 2017, also captaining Chesterfield in his time with the club.

The midfielder has also appeared for Egypt’s national team. In total, Morsy has played seven times for his national side, last featuring for them in October 2018.

With Premier League interest in Morsy growing, it will be interesting to see if Wigan Athletic are able to fend off interest in the midfielder or if he will be tempted to the top flight.

Wigan fans, what do you think about the rumoured interest? Do you think Morsy would leave the club for the Premier League? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the club’s former players has become a free agent again – find out more about that here.

Do you think Sam Morsy would leave Wigan Athletic for the Premier League?