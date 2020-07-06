According to a report from the Daily Star, Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre is wanted by West Ham and Watford.

Wigan Athletic’s administration could see them forced into cashing in on some of their star players this summer. Amid the financial uncertainty surrounding the club, one of the Latics’ star men has been linked with a Premier League move.

The Daily Star has claimed that Premier League pair West Ham and Watford are both interested in defender Cedric Kipre. The duo have been linked with Kipre in wake of Wigan’s administration, while the likes of Sam Morsy, David Marshall and starlet Joe Geldhart are also said to be attracting top-flight interest.

Kipre has been a fixture in Paul Cook’s side this season. In total, the Ivorian centre-back has made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process. He has started in every game since December 11th, starring alongside Leon Balogun as the Latics kept seven consecutive clean sheets prior to the weekend’s loss to Brentford.

The 23-year-old has been with Wigan Athletic since 2018 when he signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Kipre has appeared 72 times since joining the club, netting twice.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, Kipre played 52 times for Motherwell in a little over a year with the club. He came through Leicester City’s academy after previously spending time with PSG as a youngster.

Now, with a year left on his Wigan Athletic deal and clubs interested in his services, it will be interesting to see how Kipre’s situation pans out.

