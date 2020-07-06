Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has said he thinks the club are nearing an agreement over a new deal for defender Tom Flanagan, who is on the radar of Birmingham City and Coventry City.

As covered here on The72, reports have emerged recently claiming Birmingham City and Coventry City are interested in signing Sunderland’s out of contract defender Tom Flanagan.

Wigan Athletic were also linked with Flanagan, but it now seems that neither the Latics, Birmingham or Coventry will sign the defender this summer. Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has provided an update on negotiations with Flanagan, revealing he thinks the club are close to reaching an agreement.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Parkinson delivered the good news to Black Cats fans. He said that he is hoping to push a deal over the line in the next few days, saying:

“Tom Flanagan has a contract offer on the table. We’re in negotiations with another player who I feel we’re close to getting a deal done with. I don’t think we’re too far away with Flanno.

“Over the next couple of days we’ve got to progress that one and try and push it over the line. Both parties know where we stand.

“Flanno is a good lad, he’s been reasonable, and we need to get that deal progressed sooner rather than later.”

Flanagan is free to negotiate with other clubs given that his deal with Sunderland has expired. However, with talks ongoing over a new contract, the trio linked with the centre-back will have to move quickly if they want to hijack Sunderland’s efforts.

Flanagan has been with Sunderland since July 2018, joining the Black Cats on a free transfer from Burton Albion. In his two years with the club, Flanagan has played in 64 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Sunderland fans, are you happy with Parkinson’s latest update? Is Flanagan a player you want to see stay at the Stadium of Light? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

