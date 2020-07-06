The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Bolton Wanderers and Salford City are both keen to sign midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, who is a free agent after leaving Plymouth Argyle at the end of his contract.

Bolton. Sarcevic on the radar too. Salford had a try. See who’s got the biggest deal on the table soon. @rossreidmedia — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

Last month, midfielder Antoni Sarcevic turned down the chance to extend his Plymouth Argyle. Sarcevic’s contract expired this summer and despite the Pilgrims efforts to tie him down to a new deal, he has moved on.

Now, it has emerged that two clubs who will be playing their football in League Two next season are keen on signing Sarcevic. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that Bolton Wanderers have the midfielder on their radar, with Salford City also keen.

Salford were linked with Sarcevic earlier this summer – as covered here one The72 – and with links re-emerging between the two, it seems there is substance behind the rumours.

In his time at Home Park, Sarcevic was a fixture in Plymouth’s first-team. He signed in January 2017 and played in 131 games, scoring 20 goals and laying on 15 assists in the process. His form helped inspire Plymouth’s promotion push in the 2019/20 campaign, netting 11 goals and laying on eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Given his experience of the Football League, Sarcevic would prove to be a good buy for any promotion-hunting League Two side next season. He provides a goal threat from midfield and has experience of promotion. Not only that, but he is available for nothing after his release from Plymouth.

