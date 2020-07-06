It has been a season of transition at QPR after a hectic last summer.

Players came and went and a new manager in Mark Warburton came through the door with aspirations of pushing the Hoops up the Championship table.

They haven’t quite lived up to expectations this term but will hope their form improves after their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough.

They have some top young players in their ranks such as Eberechi Eze, Illias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel, all of whom are likely to catch the eye of Premier League clubs in the near future.

The R’s need to ensure they keep hold of their prized assets over the coming months. If they can do, there is no reason why they can’t build on their work this season and try and get in the promotion picture next time around.

It is now time to test their fans’ knowledge of their club, name the QPR players, past and present!