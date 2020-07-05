It is time again for Swansea City fans to vote on if they approve of Steve Cooper as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Steve Cooper’s popularity as the Swansea City head coach dropped. 40% of fans who voted approve of Cooper, down from 92% the previous week. This meant that 48% of fans disapprove of him, up from 3% last week. 12% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cooper. This means he had a net approval rate of -8, down from +84 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Swansea City and Steve Cooper. Last week they faced Millwall on Tuesday night and were only able to get a draw. Swansea went behind thanks to a goal from Mason Bennett but were able to get an equaliser due to an own goal from Bartosz Bialkowski. Today, they would beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. They got the lead thanks to a good finish from Rhian Brewster before extending their advantage through a penalty from Andre Ayew. They were forced to sweat late on when Atdhe Nuhiu got what would only be a consolation goal. This means Swansea are 8th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Steve Cooper as Swansea City head coach?