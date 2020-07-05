It is time again for West Bromwich Albion fans to vote on if they approve of Slaven Bilic as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Slaven Bilic’s popularity as the West Bromwich Albion head coach dropped.. 69% of fans who voted approve of Bilic, down from 97% the previous week. This meant that 22% of fans disapprove of him, up from 3% last week. 9% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bilic. This means he had a net approval rate of +47, down from +94 the previous week.

It has been an excellent week for Slaven Bilic and West Bromwich Albion. In the mid-week match on Wednesday, they comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0. Charlie Austin scored from the spot to give them the lead. In the second half, West Brom took complete control thanks to a brace from Matheus Pereira. In the game today against Hull City, they won a thrilling game 4-2. They took the lead early on thanks to Austin again before being pegged back by Kevin Stewart. This trend repeated as Ahmed Hegazi put the Baggies ahead again only for Mallik Wilks to equalise. West Brom would go on to win the game though thanks to goals from Kamil Grosicki and Grady Diangana.

Do you approve or disapprove of Slaven Bilic as head coach of West Brom?