Last night, well the early hours this morning, Leeds United were linked with shock interest in Celtic’s hotshot French striker Odsonne Edouard. Now The Sun add a little spice to this story by noting that this interest would pit the Whites against interest from Premier League big guns Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to the Mirror’s article, Marcelo Bielsa is looking for a new striker in the summer. Celtic’s Edouard is “high up on his [Bielsa’s list of targets” as the Whites look for a striker with genuine class and Premier League-level goal threat.

Now The Sun’s Alan Scott chips in with his thoughts and says that the Whites are looking to go all-in against the Premier League big guns in the battle for the young French forward. Scott writes: “Leeds are ready to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the punch and snap up Odsonne Edouard.”

Scott writes that Arsenal are thought to want in on Edouard in case they lose the talented Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the summer. However, whichever side wants him, Celtic are thought not to want to sett and who can blame the Bhoys on that front.

Since arriving at the SPL’s top side, the 22-year-old has made 126 appearances, scoring 60 goals and providing 31 assists. That total includes a standout campaign for Celtic in their last campaign where his 21 SPL goals and 12 assists helped them win their 9th title in a row – with another 7 goals coming across other competitions.

Leeds United sit five games away from promotion and will be emboldened with yesterday’s 3-1 win away at Blackburn. Next up it is a hard game against play-off challenging Swansea before a game at home against relegation-threatened Stoke City.

Two wins there would really push Leeds to the brink of the Premier League and make for an exciting transfer window over the rest of summer.

Would Marcelo Bielsa be able to make Odsonne Edouard into a Premier League hotshot?