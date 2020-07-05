It is time again for Derby County fans to vote on if they approve of Phillip Cocu as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Phillip Cocu’s popularity has roughly stayed the same. 94% of fans who voted approve of Cocu, down from 96% the previous week. This meant that 4% of fans disapprove of him, the same as last week. 2% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cocu. This means he had a net approval rate of +92, up from +90 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Phillip Cocu and Derby County. In last week’s mid-week fixture, they were able to beat Preston North End 1-0. The only goal of the game came when Wayne Rooney showed his class with an impressive free-kick. At the weekend, Derby were able to get a 1-1 draw in the East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest. Things looked bad for Derby when Forest took the lead through Joe Lolley and when Martyn Waghorn was sent off for a studs-up tackle. They were able to get a dramatic equaliser when Chris Martin scored in the 97th minute. After these games, Derby are 7th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Phillip Cocu as Derby County head coach?